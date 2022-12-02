Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs

Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, 34, was identified as the victim in a Saturday homicide south of...
Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, 34, was identified as the victim in a Saturday homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs.(Colorado Springs Police Department/Victim's family)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim in a Saturday night homicide just south of downtown Colorado Springs was identified as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, according to Colorado Springs police on Friday.

Police said they were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street at around 6:30 on Saturday night. When they arrived, they said they found a man who was severely bleeding and unresponsive. The man was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Garduno-Ramirez’s death is the 50th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs of 2022. At this time last year, the Colorado Springs Police Department had investigated 40 homicides.

As of writing, this is still an active investigation. Police asked anyone with information to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.

