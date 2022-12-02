Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are facing serious criminal charges following a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.

The Department of Justice shared details with the case publicly on Friday. According to a news release, an indictment states some of the suspects conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, with some of them being accused of possession along with trying to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Some of the suspects appeared before a judge in November. One suspect, Gabriel Sanchez is at large and is considered a fugitive. KKTV 11 News has requested a photo of Sanchez.

The indictments include Leonard Singleton, Jaime Sanchez, Gabriel Sanchez, Jose Baeza, Stephanie Barker, Leanne Wilson, and Augustine Gallegos.

Federal agencies worked with local agencies, including the Colorado Springs Police Department, to investigate. The operation was a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

“This is an example of how the FBI works with state, federal and local partners to break up criminal organizations and make communities safer,” said FBI Denver Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor. “We are proud of this successful collaboration and will continue to work with these and other partners where a need for FBI resources and expertise is identified.”

Click here for the full news release as we work to learn more about the case and the suspects.

KKTV 11 News confirmed the case is tied to several FBI raids that took place in Colorado Springs on Nov. 16.

The indictment can be read below:

