High winds cause semi overturn on I-25 in Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News this Morning
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - High winds caused a semi to roll over on I-25 near Interquest in Colorado Springs late Thursday night.

Lanes were closed on the interstate for a short time but traffic operations returned to normal early Friday morning.

As of Friday morning the semi remains on its side in the median of I-25 with flashing lights.

No word on the condition of the driver. 11 News is also working to confirm whether or not there was a diesel spill.

