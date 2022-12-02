High winds cause semi overturn on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - High winds caused a semi to roll over on I-25 near Interquest in Colorado Springs late Thursday night.

Lanes were closed on the interstate for a short time but traffic operations returned to normal early Friday morning.

As of Friday morning the semi remains on its side in the median of I-25 with flashing lights.

No word on the condition of the driver. 11 News is also working to confirm whether or not there was a diesel spill.

