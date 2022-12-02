Double shooting under investigation in Aurora

By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning.

Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials said both men were transported to local hospitals, where one of the men was later pronounced dead. According to police, the other victim was still receiving emergency medical treatment as of early Friday morning. Neither of the victims has been identified yet.

As of writing, the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876.

