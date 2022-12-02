Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo after police found one man dead and one woman with life-threatening injuries on the east side of the city early Friday morning.

Pueblo police said they responded to report of a shooting on East 6th Street just after 2 a.m. When they arrived on scene, a man was found dead. Another victim was transported to a local hospital for her life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as of 11 a.m. Friday, and police say they are still investigating.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6038 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

