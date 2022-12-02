11 News looks back at some of the best viewer photos and videos of 2022

As the year starts to come to a close, we're sharing some of our favorite viewer-submitted content from 2022.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Those of us lucky enough to call Colorado home live in such a cool, beautiful place! Where else can you enjoy stunning views from your workplace or find wildlife at your front door?

Now that we’re into the final month of 2022, we are looking back at some of our favorite photos and videos sent to us by viewers this year!

These are some of the images that best capture Colorado life!

See these photos and videos by clicking the video at the top of this page. To submit your own pics and videos -- because we can’t get enough of them -- click this link and find the album that best fits your image!

Tell me something good! If you have a positive story you would like for us to cover, submit it to Good News Friday by clicking here, or email it directly to lgrewe@kktv.com with the subject line “Good News Friday.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly...
‘You told me my son killed somebody’: Mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges
Greenwood Village standoff.
Gun battle between authorities and robbery suspect at a Colorado bank, standoff at a hotel
Wind forecast 12/1/22.
Power outage safety guidance as parts of Colorado brace for damaging wind
Brennan Douglas Martin
Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested in Monument
12.2.22
Damaging winds Friday

Latest News

Strong winds topple trees and scatter debris in Colorado Springs
Strong winds topple trees and scatter debris in Colorado Springs
Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo
Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, 34, was identified as the victim in a Saturday homicide south of...
Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs
Generic police lights
Double shooting under investigation in Aurora