‘You told me my son killed somebody,’ mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Just hours after the Club Q shooting police went to Voepel’s apartment. Cellphone video shows the moments Voepel was taken into custody.

Neighbors tell 11 News she lived there with her son Anderson Aldrich. Aldrich is currently in custody for allegedly killing five people and injuring 17 other during the Club Q shooting.

Neighbors say in the weeks leading up to the shooting they could hear the two yelling upstairs and rarely saw them around the complex.

They say when police showed up a Voepel’s apartment following the shooting she began screaming and fighting with officers. In the cellphone video you can hear Voepel saying police do not have a warrant to enter her apartment.

“There’s another officer up there looking through my apartment,’ Voepel

Voepel also says she believes her son is dead.

“My son just died,” Voepel.

“No he didn’t,” Police Officer.

“Oh he didn’t?” Voepel.

The video continues rolling and Voepel can be heard yelling that police said her son killed somebody.

Voepel is expected in court early next year for the charges.

