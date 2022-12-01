‘You told me my son killed somebody,’ mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges

According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Just hours after the Club Q shooting police went to Voepel’s apartment. Cellphone video shows the moments Voepel was taken into custody.

Neighbors tell 11 News she lived there with her son Anderson Aldrich. Aldrich is currently in custody for allegedly killing five people and injuring 17 other during the Club Q shooting.

Neighbors say in the weeks leading up to the shooting they could hear the two yelling upstairs and rarely saw them around the complex.

They say when police showed up a Voepel’s apartment following the shooting she began screaming and fighting with officers. In the cellphone video you can hear Voepel saying police do not have a warrant to enter her apartment.

“There’s another officer up there looking through my apartment,’ Voepel

Voepel also says she believes her son is dead.

“My son just died,” Voepel.

“No he didn’t,” Police Officer.

“Oh he didn’t?” Voepel.

The video continues rolling and Voepel can be heard yelling that police said her son killed somebody.

Voepel is expected in court early next year for the charges.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
Police at the scene of Las Vegas and Janitell on Nov. 29, 2022.
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
Damaige Plascencia
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado
A deer broke into a Colorado home.
CPW rescues a buck that busted into a Colorado basement
Amber Alert graphic
Westminster teen located following Amber Alert

Latest News

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb....
Club Q Shooting Referenced in National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin
According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly...
'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges
In a bulletin release today by the Department of Homeland Security The Department directly...
WATCH - Club Q Shooting Referenced in National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin
Gallus Detox Centers interview on Matthew Perry's battle with addiction.
WATCH: In-depth conversation about substance abuse following Matthew Perry interview