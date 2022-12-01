Victim in Black Friday shooting at Springs apartment complex ID’d

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a homicide in Colorado Springs the day after Thanksgiving.

According to police, one person was shot at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane on the afternoon of Nov. 25. First responders rushed the victim to the hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Nearly one week after the shooting, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Jacob Langley of Colorado Springs.

Police identified a suspect in the hours after the shooting and were reportedly able to get him to turn himself in. He has not been identified at the time of this writing, but police said suspect and victim knew each other.

Police ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deer broke into a Colorado home.
CPW rescues a buck that busted into a Colorado basement
Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Colorado Springs officially surpasses record for deadly crashes following autopsy for victim in Nov. 14 pedestrian collision
Crash along Powers under investigation in Colorado Springs 11/30/22.
Pedestrian cited following crash in east Colorado Springs
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
Damaige Plascencia
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado

Latest News

Deputies pulled the dogs out of the window seen here in this body camera still.
Colorado deputies save 14 dogs from burning trailer
Arianna Bustamante
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested
Time is running out to get that perfect Christmas tree