Victim in Black Friday shooting at Springs apartment complex ID’d

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a homicide in Colorado Springs the day after Thanksgiving.

According to police, one person was shot at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane on the afternoon of Nov. 25. First responders rushed the victim to the hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Nearly one week after the shooting, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Jacob Langley of Colorado Springs.

Police identified a suspect in the hours after the shooting and were reportedly able to get him to turn himself in. He has not been identified at the time of this writing, but police said suspect and victim knew each other.

Police ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

