Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person has been arrested following a threat investigation in Palmer Lake Wednesday night.

The Palmer Lake Police Department says a threat was made towards people inside one of the town’s commercial buildings just before 6 p.m. Police did not provide the address for the building or elaborate on the nature of the threat. 11 News has reached out to the police chief for more information.

Palmer Lake and Monument police officers, El Paso County deputies and state troopers swarmed the scene.

“The building and its occupants were immediately secured. After an extensive search of the area by law enforcement personnel the building and its occupants were returned to their normal operations,” the Palmer Lake Police Department wrote in a news release on the incident.

Authorities determined the threat was credible and identified a suspect. That person was arrested Thursday morning. Their identity has not been released at this time.

We will update this article as more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.