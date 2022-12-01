Northbound Powers closed north of Galley in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one serious crash closed northbound Powers in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Just before 5:30 p.m. all of northbound Powers was closed at Galley Road on the east side of the city. It appeared there may have been two different crashes near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevard.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

