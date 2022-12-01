Gun battle between authorities and robbery suspect at a Colorado bank, standoff at a hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an exchange of gunfire between authorities and a bank robbery suspect, a standoff was taking place at a Colorado hotel on Thursday.

At about noon the Greenwood Village Police Department announced they were conducting a joint investigation with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in an area close to S. Clinton Street and E. Costilla Avenue.

“At approximately 10:45 a.m., GVPD officers responded to the Key Bank, located at 9250 E Arapahoe Road, for a report of a bank robbery,” part of a tweet by the City of Greenwood Village reads. “Upon arrival, contact was made with the suspect resulting in an exchange of gunfire. “The suspect fled on foot and was chased by the officer. The suspect was seen running into a nearby hotel. Officers have surrounded the hotel and are attempting to make contact. A reverse 911 was activated. Multiple agencies are assisting GVPD in this active investigation.”

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated. Greenwood Village is south of Denver.

