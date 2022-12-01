FDA may change blood donation policy

A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration...
A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy.(AMERICAN RED CROSS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy, away from blanket assessments toward individual risk-based donor screening.

In a statement, the agency specifically mentioned risk-based screening for HIV.

The FDA didn’t offer further details, but The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the plans, reported the changes would let more men donate blood.

Potential male donors who have had a new male sexual partner in the past three months would be asked more specific questions about their sexual activity.

Depending on their answers, according to the paper, they might be allowed to donate blood.

The current policy requires men to wait three months after sexual contact with other men before they can donate blood.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deer broke into a Colorado home.
CPW rescues a buck that busted into a Colorado basement
Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Colorado Springs officially surpasses record for deadly crashes following autopsy for victim in Nov. 14 pedestrian collision
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
Crash along Powers under investigation in Colorado Springs 11/30/22.
Pedestrian cited following crash in east Colorado Springs
Damaige Plascencia
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado

Latest News

Police officers stand guard as other officers in yellow vests walk back at the cordoned off...
Suspicious package detected at US embassy in Spain after Ukrainian embassy blast
11 Call for Action investigator Katie Pelton.
WATCH: 11 Call For Action looks at the top consumer complaints for 2022
Prince William addresses fans outside Boston City Hall on Wednesday. He and Kate are visiting...
Prince William makes remarks in Boston
FILE – California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.,...
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional