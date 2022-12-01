El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing teen.
Arianna Bustamante, 15, has been missing since Sunday. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen near Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive.
Arianna is 5 feet tall and thin and was last known to be wearing a maroon pullover, gray sweatpants and white Nike Air Force 1s. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office right away at 719-390-5555.
