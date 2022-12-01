El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

Arianna Bustamante
Arianna Bustamante(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Arianna Bustamante, 15, has been missing since Sunday. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen near Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive.

Arianna is 5 feet tall and thin and was last known to be wearing a maroon pullover, gray sweatpants and white Nike Air Force 1s. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office right away at 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deer broke into a Colorado home.
CPW rescues a buck that busted into a Colorado basement
Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Colorado Springs officially surpasses record for deadly crashes following autopsy for victim in Nov. 14 pedestrian collision
Crash along Powers under investigation in Colorado Springs 11/30/22.
Pedestrian cited following crash in east Colorado Springs
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
Damaige Plascencia
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado

Latest News

Jacob Langley
Victim in Black Friday shooting at Springs apartment complex ID’d
Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested
Time is running out to get that perfect Christmas tree
Deputies pulled the dogs out of the window seen here in this body camera still.
Colorado deputies save 14 dogs from burning trailer