El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Arianna Bustamante, 15, has been missing since Sunday. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen near Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive.

Arianna is 5 feet tall and thin and was last known to be wearing a maroon pullover, gray sweatpants and white Nike Air Force 1s. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office right away at 719-390-5555.

