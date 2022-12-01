Damaging winds tonight

THURSDAY NIGHT: Big time wind gusts increase after 10pm. Wind gusts between 40-90 mph will be possible. Parts of northern El Paso County near Monument/USAFA may gust to 90-100+ mph between midnight and 7am. Tree damage, power outages and tipped semis on I-25 are possible...

FRIDAY: Gusty wind will continue through Friday. We could see a few flurries around Woodland Park. Some gusts could be in the 40-60 mph range, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Fire danger will be extreme, especially over the Plains.

WEEKEND: Highs reach the 40s Saturday, and it will stay breezy. Plan on a cold night Saturday for the Festival of Lights Parade! Sunday will bring less wind and warmer temperatures.

NEXT WEEK: A few snow showers will be possible in the mountains early next week. Most of us stay dry.

