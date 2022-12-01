Damaging winds tonight

Damaging winds possible tonight
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
By Luke Victor
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY NIGHT: Big time wind gusts increase after 10pm. Wind gusts between 40-90 mph will be possible. Parts of northern El Paso County near Monument/USAFA may gust to 90-100+ mph between midnight and 7am. Tree damage, power outages and tipped semis on I-25 are possible...

FRIDAY: Gusty wind will continue through Friday. We could see a few flurries around Woodland Park. Some gusts could be in the 40-60 mph range, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Fire danger will be extreme, especially over the Plains.

WEEKEND: Highs reach the 40s Saturday, and it will stay breezy. Plan on a cold night Saturday for the Festival of Lights Parade! Sunday will bring less wind and warmer temperatures.

NEXT WEEK: A few snow showers will be possible in the mountains early next week. Most of us stay dry.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly...
‘You told me my son killed somebody’: Mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges
A deer broke into a Colorado home.
CPW rescues a buck that busted into a Colorado basement
Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Colorado Springs officially surpasses record for deadly crashes following autopsy for victim in Nov. 14 pedestrian collision
Crash along Powers under investigation in Colorado Springs 11/30/22.
Pedestrian cited following crash in east Colorado Springs
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday

Latest News

Major Wind Event Tonight
Major Wind Event Tonight
12.1.22
Strong wind ahead
Big winds Thursday night
Big winds Thursday night
11.30.22
Warmer day and sunny