Colorado deputies save 14 dogs from burning trailer

Deputies pulled the dogs out of the window seen here in this body camera still.
Deputies pulled the dogs out of the window seen here in this body camera still.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Using baseball bats and axes, firefighters broke open a window to save more than a dozen dogs from a burning trailer.

The camper caught fire Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot outside a Denny’s in Clifton.

“Upon arrival, deputies could see white smoke coming from the top of the camper and sounds of whining dogs in distress could also be heard from the outside,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Deputies immediately took action to rescue the 14 dogs locked inside.”

After breaking the window, body camera shows the deputies pulling dog after dog to safety. (Warning, the below video may be distressing to some viewers.)

The sheriff’s office says firefighters had to give four of the pups oxygen at the scene before transporting them to an emergency veterinarian. The other dogs were unharmed, and a nearby store provided kennels for them to wait in while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

One deputy suffered a burn to his hand but was treated on site.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s unknown if the owner of the trailer will face any charges.

Clifton is in western Colorado near Grand Junction.

