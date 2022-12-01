B-21 ‘Raider’ to be unveiled to the public Friday

B-21 Raider set to be unveiled in December of 2022.
B-21 Raider set to be unveiled in December of 2022.(Credit: Northrop Grumman)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PALMDALE, Cali. (KKTV) - The B-21 “Raider” is expected to be unveiled to the public on Friday.

The company behind the B-21, Northrop Grumman, is reporting the U.S. Air Force confirmed that the B-21 first flight is projected for 2023. However, the actual timing of first flight is based on ground test outcomes. Click here for 10 facts on the aircraft.

“Northrop Grumman is proud of our partnership with the U.S. Air Force as we deliver the B-21 Raider, a sixth-generation aircraft optimized for operations in highly contested environments,” said Tom Jones, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems.

Six B-21 test aircraft are currently in various stages of final assembly in Palmdale, California. The unveiling is an “invitation-only” event.

“The B-21 Raider will be a dual-capable penetrating strike stealth bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions,” part of the B-21 profile on the U.S. Air Force website reads. “The B-21 will form the backbone of the future Air Force bomber force consisting of B-21s and B-52s. Designed to operate in tomorrow’s high-end threat environment, the B-21 will play a critical role in ensuring America’s enduring airpower capability.

General Characteristics (From USAF)

Primary Function: Nuclear-capable, penetrating strike stealth bomber.

Lead Command: Air Force Global Strike Command

Inventory: Minimum of 100 aircraft

Average Unit Procurement Cost*: $550 million (base year 2010 dollars) /$639 million (base year 2019 dollars)*Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates directed B-21 Average Procurement Unit Cost as a key performance parameter as the best means to control costs.

Munitions: Nuclear and conventional

