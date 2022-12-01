911 outage in the Black Forest area Thursday evening
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a 911 “outage” for the Black Forest area in El Paso County on Thursday.
At about 4:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted the following to social media:
“There is currently a 911 outage for Black Forest. Please call 719-390-5555 for emergency and non-emergency situations. We will update here when service is restored. Thank you.”
Updates will be posted to the Twitter account for the sheriff’s office:
