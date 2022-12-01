911 outage in the Black Forest area Thursday evening

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a 911 “outage” for the Black Forest area in El Paso County on Thursday.

At about 4:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted the following to social media:

“There is currently a 911 outage for Black Forest. Please call 719-390-5555 for emergency and non-emergency situations. We will update here when service is restored. Thank you.”

Updates will be posted to the Twitter account for the sheriff’s office:

There is currently a 911 outage for Black Forest. Please call 719-390-5555 for emergency and non-emergency situations. We will update here when service is restored. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Pvltx6O2Wx — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 1, 2022

