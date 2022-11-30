WATCH LIVE: VP Harries talks $43 million dollar grant to Colorado tribes for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C. (KKTV) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has announced a grant totaling $43,704,180.59 from the Internet for All Initiative awarded to the Southern Colorado Ute Indian Tribe in Colorado.

This funding will go toward expanding high-speed internet infrastructure projects through the Internet for All Initiative’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and will connect nearly 1800 homes within the Southern Ute Indian Tribe.

The NTIA announced the award on Wednesday at the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit held at the Department of Interior in Washington D.C.

