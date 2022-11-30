WATCH LIVE: VP Harries talks $43 million dollar grant to Colorado tribes for high-speed internet

By Carel Lajara
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KKTV) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has announced a grant totaling $43,704,180.59 from the Internet for All Initiative awarded to the Southern Colorado Ute Indian Tribe in Colorado.

WATCH LIVE as VP Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit starting at 1 p.m.

This funding will go toward expanding high-speed internet infrastructure projects through the Internet for All Initiative’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and will connect nearly 1800 homes within the Southern Ute Indian Tribe.

The NTIA announced the award on Wednesday at the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit held at the Department of Interior in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of Las Vegas and Janitell on Nov. 29, 2022.
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
Damaige Plascencia
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado
Amber Alert graphic
Westminster teen located following Amber Alert
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Trial starts for Colorado woman accused of running prostitution scheme behind massage parlor front

Latest News

Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie passes at 79,
11/29/22
WATCH: Buck rescued from inside a Colorado home by CPW
11/30/22.
WATCH: Driver sought following crash with a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs
11/29/22.
WATCH: Wanted man captured in Colorado Springs