Terrorism bulletin issued following Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs and incidents targeting the Jewish community

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - If you see something, say something. That’s the message being shared by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin that was issued on Wednesday and is scheduled to expire May 24, 2023.

The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs that claimed the lives of five people. The bulletin also shares concerns for the Jewish community.

“Recent incidents have highlighted the enduring threat to faith-based communities, including the Jewish community,” part of the bulletin reads. “In early November 2022, an individual in New Jersey was arrested for sharing a manifesto online that threatened attacks on synagogues. The individual admitted to writing the document, in which he claimed to be motivated by the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham (ISIS) and hatred towards Jewish people.”

The bulletin adds the public should report suspicious activity to local law enforcement or call 911. Read the full bulletin below:

