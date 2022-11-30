Reward offered by FBI following fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado

Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) with information.
Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) with information.(FBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI is increased the reward offered for identifying the people responsible for a fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado.

The crime was carried out on June 25 in Longmont at the center, located at 20 Mountain view Ln.

“Investigators determined this fire was intentionally set one day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade,” part of a news release from Longmont Public Safety reads. “With the FBI release today offering $17,500 by the FBI, the reward for identifying those responsible could now be available for an amount up to $20,000.”

The release adds Life Choices does not perform or refer for medical or chemical abortions. The center provides free pregnancy tests, clothes, baby supplies, and other support services to women and men related to unplanned pregnancy and sexual health.

On top of the fire, the building was vandalized by spray paint with the message, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you” and “BANS OFF OUR BODIES.”

If you have any information concerning this case, contact the FBI’s Toll-Free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), The announcement of the reward being increased came on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of Las Vegas and Janitell on Nov. 29, 2022.
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
Damaige Plascencia
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado
Amber Alert graphic
Westminster teen located following Amber Alert
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Trial starts for Colorado woman accused of running prostitution scheme behind massage parlor front

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of the...
WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit after Colorado tribes receive funding for high-speed internet
WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit
WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit
Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie passes at 79
A deer broke into a Colorado home.
CPW rescues a buck that busted into a Colorado basement