Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect

Suspect Michael Salazar
Suspect Michael Salazar(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement.

Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.

“Out of fear, the employee ran away from [the suspect], but [the suspect] continued to chase the employee with the knife,” police said.

Another employee was in the back of store when they heard the commotion.

“The second employee then chased [the suspect] and [the suspect] ran out of the store, but the employee caught him and held him down until police arrived,” police said.

The police department added that while the employee’s actions did help them apprehend the suspect, it was a dangerous thing for them to do.

“The Pueblo Police Department wants to remind citizens of the dangers of apprehending suspects that are or have committed crimes. We strongly suggest calling the police and waiting for them to arrive. It is extremely helpful as a witness to take note of any descriptions of cars, people involved, what direction suspects left in, and any other pertinent information that would be helpful to officers when they arrive on scene. It is most important that everyone remains safe.”

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Salazar.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of Las Vegas and Janitell on Nov. 29, 2022.
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
Damaige Plascencia
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado
Amber Alert graphic
Westminster teen located following Amber Alert
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Trial starts for Colorado woman accused of running prostitution scheme behind massage parlor front

Latest News

11/29/22
WATCH: Buck rescued from inside a Colorado home by CPW
11/30/22.
WATCH: Driver sought following crash with a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs
11/29/22.
WATCH: Wanted man captured in Colorado Springs
11/29/22
WATCH: Colorado governor visits Club Q
Warmer and windy
Warmer Wednesday