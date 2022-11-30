Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement.

Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.

“Out of fear, the employee ran away from [the suspect], but [the suspect] continued to chase the employee with the knife,” police said.

Another employee was in the back of store when they heard the commotion.

“The second employee then chased [the suspect] and [the suspect] ran out of the store, but the employee caught him and held him down until police arrived,” police said.

The police department added that while the employee’s actions did help them apprehend the suspect, it was a dangerous thing for them to do.

“The Pueblo Police Department wants to remind citizens of the dangers of apprehending suspects that are or have committed crimes. We strongly suggest calling the police and waiting for them to arrive. It is extremely helpful as a witness to take note of any descriptions of cars, people involved, what direction suspects left in, and any other pertinent information that would be helpful to officers when they arrive on scene. It is most important that everyone remains safe.”

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Salazar.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.