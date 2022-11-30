Public invited to memorial service for Club Q victim Raymond Green Vance in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to honor the memory of several Club Q shooting victims in the coming days.

The family of Raymond Green Vance is inviting everyone to two viewings at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave. in Colorado Springs. The first viewing is scheduled for Dec. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. while the second is scheduled for Dec. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. His funeral service is private, however the public is also invited to a dove release on Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. along with a candlelight vigil from 6 to 8 p.m. in the outdoor garden area of Swan Law Funeral Directors.

Ceremonies for Daniel Aston are in the works as of Tuesday afternoon. A public service for Kelly Loving is being held in Batesville, Mississippi. Services for Derrick Rump will be held in Pennsylvania where he grew up. Services for Ashley Paugh are private and will be held in La Junta.

