National Home Care and Hospice Month sheds a light on caregivers and family options

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - November is winding down and with it, National Home Care and Hospice Month.

It focuses on the millions of nurses and caregivers that take care of families in our communities.

While there are many different types of care, the preferred option for 90% of Americans is to age in their homes. That’s according to the National Associations for Home Care and Hospice.

This responsibility often times falls on a family member to become the caregiver and the line between the two can become blurry.

“We’ve seen family members that just get burnt out caring for their family. They become almost more of an employee than a family member,” explained Nathan Mast with Right a Home, an agency in Colorado Springs that provides services to anyone looking to bring a caregiver on board.

The emotional side of being a caregiver can take a toll on a family and cause stress, anxiety, and even resentment.

Mast says these feelings can heighten around the holidays.

“When the holidays and those big family moments come around, it’s hard to transition from caregiver into family,” said Mast adding that there are plenty of options for care including respite, in-home, hospice, and more.

“They’re not always thinking that there is another option and just kind of becoming more of a caregiver than a family member to the client,” said Mast. “Just kind of provide that break and allow you to spend more quality time with your family rather than stressing about whether or not they’ve taken their medication or leaving them alone while you have to run an errand.”

Mast advises anyone looking for care to make sure the agency you go through is doing background checks on their caregivers.

