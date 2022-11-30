Man wanted in connection to a Colorado Springs crime spree arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted in connection to a crime spree in Colorado Springs was back in jail Tuesday night.

On Nov. 10, Colorado Springs Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Ricardo Huizar. Huizar was on parole Sept. 20 when police say they tried to pull him over, the vehicle he was driving was identified as one that was used in the robbery of a Dutch Bros earlier in the day.

“As he was trying to escape, Huizar hit two police cars,” a news release issued by CSPD on Nov. 10 reads. “The vehicle Huizar was driving was later recovered.”

According to online court records, Huizar was charged with a number of crimes including vehicular eluding and criminal mischief tied to the Sept. 20 incident.

On Tuesday, police are reporting they tracked a stolen vehicle to a residence that Huizar had connections to. Police are reporting they spotted Huizar in the 1400 block of S. Chelton Road at about 11 in the morning on Tuesday, and he tried to run from them.

“Officers gave chase and apprehended him, confirming it was Ricardo Huizar,” part of an online crime blotter by CSPD reads.

According to jail records along with online court records, this was the same Huizar police were asking the public to be on the lookout for earlier this month.

Huizar was arrested in May for allegedly burglarizing four cell phone stores. He was out on parole when he was arrested, but police say he was able to bond out of jail anyway. Just four months later, Huizar was identified as the suspect in five robberies at local GameStops and Dutch Bros. coffee shops.

“This case is an example of how changes in one area of the judicial system can have effects in another. Allowing parolees who violate parole and commit new crimes, to bond out of jail can have a significant negative effect to the crime rates and the safety of our community members. This results in unnecessary additional victimization within our community. It also puts our officers at additional risk while trying to repeatedly take the same suspect into custody,” CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a statement issued Nov. 10.

