Man honored by community for taking down alleged Club Q shooter, receives check for $50,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rich Fierro is being called a hero for taking down the alleged Club Q shooter and was honored today by the community.

Fierro was at Club Q the night of the shooting with family and friends. His daughter’s boyfriend Raymond Vance was killed and others were injuried. One friend still in the hospital is Joanne Law. Law works for Ent Credit Union.

“It tore the heart of our community and we figured we needed to do something as a credit union whose part of this community,” Matt Gendron, Chief Engagement Officer for ENT Credit Union.

The business says they knew they wanted to give back to a man who saved so many lives, and whose family has been deeply impacted by the shooting.

Atrevida was packed with friends, family and community members who came to watch Fierro be surprised by a check of $50,000. Governor Polis and Mayor Suthers were also in attendance.

Fierro tells 11 News he doesn’t know what he’ll use the money for yet but that it will help his family heal from this tragedy.

“I’m not here to get rich I went to a club that’s all I did you know that’s all we did we went to have fun at a place that was supposed to be safe that’s all,” Rich Fierro.

