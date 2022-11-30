Man honored by community for taking down alleged Club Q shooter, receives check for $50,000

Rich Fierro honored by community
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rich Fierro is being called a hero for taking down the alleged Club Q shooter and was honored today by the community.

Fierro was at Club Q the night of the shooting with family and friends. His daughter’s boyfriend Raymond Vance was killed and others were injuried. One friend still in the hospital is Joanne Law. Law works for Ent Credit Union.

“It tore the heart of our community and we figured we needed to do something as a credit union whose part of this community,” Matt Gendron, Chief Engagement Officer for ENT Credit Union.

The business says they knew they wanted to give back to a man who saved so many lives, and whose family has been deeply impacted by the shooting.

Atrevida was packed with friends, family and community members who came to watch Fierro be surprised by a check of $50,000. Governor Polis and Mayor Suthers were also in attendance.

Fierro tells 11 News he doesn’t know what he’ll use the money for yet but that it will help his family heal from this tragedy.

“I’m not here to get rich I went to a club that’s all I did you know that’s all we did we went to have fun at a place that was supposed to be safe that’s all,” Rich Fierro.

Rich Fierro given check for $50,000

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
A northern Colorado department chased the suspects, who allegedly drove a car reported stolen...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
Police at the scene of Las Vegas and Janitell on Nov. 29, 2022.
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Trial starts for Colorado woman accused of running prostitution scheme behind massage parlor front
Damaige Plascencia
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado

Latest News

Warmer Wednesday
Warmer Wednesday
Rich Fierro given check for $50,000
Community gathers at local brewery to honor Club Q hero
Rich Fierro honored by community
Man honored by community for taking down alleged Club Q shooter, receives check for $50,000
Amber Alert graphic
Westminster teen located following Amber Alert