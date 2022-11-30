Gov. Polis speaks to mass shooting victims, says we need to learn from this

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis visited Colorado Springs to pay his respects to the victims of the Club Q shooting.

During his visit, Polis spoke about learning from the tragedy to try to ensure it does not happen again.

Polis joined the owners of the night club in front of the memorial where five people were gunned down. He even drew a heart on the pavement in chalk as a symbol that the tragedy at Club Q will never be forgotten.

“Of course, everybody who was here was traumatized at the event. You know going out will likely never be the same. There’s always a thought in the back of their head about this horrific night,” said Polis during a press conference.

Polis said he met with the family of Kelly Loving, who was shot and killed that night, and spoke with other victims families on the phone.

More than 10 days after the shooting, people are asking whether this tragedy could have been prevented.

The governor answered questions about Colorado’s red flag law, which gives law enforcement and family members authority to take steps in removing firearms from a possibly dangerous person.

Polis said it’s too early to say if it would have been applied in this case.

“We are going to work with members of the legislature and law enforcement in improving the red flag law to make sure it can be used in instances like this, as well as suicides. It has been discussed potentially expanding those who can seek a red flag to district attorneys and prosecutors,” said Polis.

Polis also said he is confident that the suspect in the case will be convicted and the Club Q will be back.

