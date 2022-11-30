Giraffe calf at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo named Wednesday, this is not a ‘tease’ headline, her name is Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The newest giraffe calf at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has a name!

On Wednesday, the zoo announced the calf will officially be known as Wednesday. The selection was made after the public had the chance to vote on several options.

“We collected 8,651 votes and the winning name, Wednesday, beat out the second place choice, DD, by over 650 votes,” the zoo posted to social media.

An update on Wednesday was also posted by the zoo:

It's time to reveal the name voted on for our newest giraffe calf! Drumroll please... the calf will now officially be... Posted by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.