Colorado Springs police cruiser struck by hit-and-run driver

Colorado Springs police cruiser
Stock photo of a Colorado Springs police cruiser. This is not the vehicle involved in the Nov. 30 incident.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While responding to one crash, police became involved in a collision of their own when a driver sideswiped a patrol car.

Officers were at Fountain Boulevard and Powers Wednesday just before 5 Wednesday morning, emergency lights on, when a southbound vehicle hit the cruiser. The driver kept going and has not been located as 7:45 a.m.

No one at the scene was injured. It’s unclear how much damage was caused to the cruiser.

“Officers are following up to identify and cite the involved driver,” police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

