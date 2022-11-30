Crash causes delays on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash on southbound I-25 was causing delays Wednesday evening.
At about 4:30 p.m. CDOT stated the crash just north of the S. Academy exit was creating delays up to 13 minutes for southbound drivers.
At about 4:50 p.m. traffic was moving at a faster pace, but still backed up more than normal.
This article likely won’t be updated. The purpose of this article was to provide the public with information on a crash causing major delays along I-25.
