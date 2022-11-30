Crash causes delays on I-25 south of Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash on southbound I-25 was causing delays Wednesday evening.

At about 4:30 p.m. CDOT stated the crash just north of the S. Academy exit was creating delays up to 13 minutes for southbound drivers.

At about 4:50 p.m. traffic was moving at a faster pace, but still backed up more than normal.

This article likely won’t be updated. The purpose of this article was to provide the public with information on a crash causing major delays along I-25.

Click here for a live traffic map.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of Las Vegas and Janitell on Nov. 29, 2022.
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
Damaige Plascencia
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado
Amber Alert graphic
Westminster teen located following Amber Alert
A deer broke into a Colorado home.
CPW rescues a buck that busted into a Colorado basement

Latest News

Big winds Thursday night
Mild, Very Windy Thursday
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
WATCH: National Christmas tree lighting!
WATCH: National Christmas tree lighting!
WATCH: National Christmas tree lighting!
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of the...
WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit after Colorado tribes receive funding for high-speed internet