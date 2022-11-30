CPW rescues a buck that busted into a Colorado basement

A deer broke into a Colorado home.
A deer broke into a Colorado home.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting the mating season is likely to blame for a buck busting into a Colorado home recently.

In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the wildlife agency shared some details on the incident without providing an exact location or time. Photos from the scene show a buck that made quite a mess inside someone’s home before wildlife officers worked to sedate and relocate the wild animal.

“Maybe the buck saw its reflection in this window,” part of the tweet citing Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder’s explanation of what may have happened. “Or maybe it was in a fight and lost. But somehow it crashed through the window and landed in a basement office where it made a bit of a mess.”

The animal was sedated and treated for some cuts before it was released back into the wild.

WATCH: Colorado governor visits memorial for victims of Club Q mass shooting
