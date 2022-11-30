Colorado Springs officially surpasses record for deadly crashes following autopsy for victim in Nov. 14 pedestrian collision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With confirmation from the coroner that a man killed Nov. 14 died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash, 2022 has officially has become the deadliest year on the roads in Colorado Springs.

Rondell Winn, 58, was crossing South Academy near the intersection with Chelton around 9:30 at night when he was hit by an oncoming car. Police say he was not in a crosswalk at the time. Speeding and impairment were not suspected factors, and at the time of this writing, no one has been cited. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Though not official until the autopsy was complete, police told 11 News the night of the crash that this was expected to be the 52nd fatal collision in the city this year.

“It does break a record for us,” said Lt. Shannon Snuggs with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

That has been a recurring and troubling theme for the city, with a new marker set four out of the last six years. Prior to this month, 2020 had been the deadliest year on the roads in city history with 51 fatalities, topping the then-record-breaking 48 fatalities in 2018. 2018 exceeded 2017′s 39 fatalities -- also a record at the time.

Snuggs had the usual advice at the crash scene on the 14th: for drivers to slow down, drive safe, take their time getting where they need to go -- with the reminder that doing otherwise will leave families with an empty spot at the table this season.

“Every time that somebody’s in one of these traffic fatalities, that’s a brother, sister, mom or dad that’s not going to be around for the holidays,” she said.

