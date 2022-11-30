Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.

Sgt. Garrett couldn’t share any details on what the warrant was tied to, but said neighbors could expect law enforcement activity in the area for several hours.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest available information in connection to a large law enforcement presence after several concerned viewers reached out about the activity.

