Amber Alert issued for missing Westminster teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Westminster.

The child is identified as Alexis Bradford. She is described as 13-years-old, white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is listed as 5′5″ and 100 lbs.

Alexis is believed to be with suspect Bradford Eblen who is a 45-year-old male. He is described as 5′11″, 250 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. Suspect’s picture is at the top of this web article.

Alexis was last seen Tuesday (left side of picture posted), November 29th at 11 a.m. at 120th and Melody Dr. in Westminster, Colorado. She was wearing a black and green North Face puffer jacket, red and black checkered pants, and white crocks.

The suspect is said to be driving a 2018 Ford Focus with the license plate AQY-Q22. The vehicle has dark tinted windows, black wheels, and a Lyft sticker in the right front-lower windshield. Police say the vehicle is possibly stolen.

If you have seen the suspect, or child, you are urged to contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360 and press option “2″.

