Why you should consider donating blood this Giving Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Since 2012, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving has marked the calendar as Giving Tuesday.

This is one of the biggest days for charities and non profit organizations to receive donations that help support them throughout the year.

While donations in the form of money might be the first thing that come to mind, Vitalant is encouraging people to give the gift of life by donating blood.

“Donating blood is an awesome way to give back for Giving Tuesday, because it’s free. It’s such a selfless thing to do. You’re literally giving a life to someone,” stated Brooke Way, communications manager for the organization.

The blood shortage is a lasting result of the Covid-19 pandemic when blood drives were canceled and less people took the trip to donation centers.

“So, we’re still trying to make up for those lost donations and now we’re moving into the winter months and we’re definitely seeing a decline in people coming in to give,” explained Way adding around the holidays less people are regularly coming in to donate.

In Colorado, Way said the need for all blood types is critical especially blood type O which is the most common type used in transfusions.

According to the American Red Cross, every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets.

“One donation can save up to 3 lives and it’s such an easy process,” said Way. “It takes less than an hour of your time and you’re really saving a patient’s life, you’re giving them another holiday with their family this year.”

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to make the process easier for themselves.

If there are no time slots, consider scheduling for a later time. Way said they need blood throughout the year and always need donors.

