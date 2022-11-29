WATCH LIVE: Hearing on proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary/competition policy, antitrust subcommittee will hold a hearing on the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, the largest and second largest supermarket chains in the U.S.
WATCH LIVE at the top of this article.
Expected speakers include:
- Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO, Kroger Co.
- Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO, Albertsons Companies, Inc.
- Sumit Sharma, Consumer Reports
- Andrew Sweeting, professor and chair, University of Maryland’s Department of Economics
- Michael Needler Jr., CEO, Fresh Encounter
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.