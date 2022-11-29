WATCH LIVE: Hearing on proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons

WASHINGTON D.C. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary/competition policy, antitrust subcommittee will hold a hearing on the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, the largest and second largest supermarket chains in the U.S.

Expected speakers include:

Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO, Kroger Co.

Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO, Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Sumit Sharma, Consumer Reports

Andrew Sweeting, professor and chair, University of Maryland’s Department of Economics

Michael Needler Jr., CEO, Fresh Encounter

