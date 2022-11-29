WATCH LIVE: Colorado governor attends opening of new clinic for military members and veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis will be in Colorado Springs for the opening and ribbon cutting of the new Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 12:30 p.m.

The clinic will serve post 9/11 veterans, as well as military service members and their families. Governor Polis will also be joined by Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts. Pitts is expected to speak on the importance of mental health care and the critical role it has played in his life.

The Steven A. Cohen Family Clinic will offer services for anyone experiencing mental health concerns, such as PTSD, grief, loss, anxiety, and depression.

