WATCH: 11 Call For Action looks at the top consumer complaints for 2022

An 11 Call For Action special report
By Katie Pelton
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 2022 has come and almost gone, and 11 Call For Action is looking back at the top consumer complaints of the year.

11 News anchor and lead CFA investigator Katie Pelton sat down with the IRS, the state attorney general, the postal inspector and local detectives to get their take on the biggest scams and most frustrating issues that you faced in 2022. From which gas pumps are safest to the most prominent red flags in a scam phone call, these experts walked Pelton through their best tips for protecting your money and personal information.

Watch our special edition hosted by Pelton and featuring each of these experts at the top of this page.

