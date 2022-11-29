Trial starts for Colorado woman accused of running prostitution scheme behind massage parlor front

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Shirley King’s trial began Monday in an El Paso County courtroom in a case where she’s charged with prostitution and pimping.

All of Monday’s court time was used for Jury selection.

King’s defense lawyer told Reporter Melissa Henry, he expected opening arguments to happen late Monday afternoon. He later said around 4:45 Monday afternoon, jury selection ran longer than expected and that opening arguments are now likely to begin Tuesday.

King was arrested in fall 2022 after an undercover operation into her massage business located in Security-Widefield. She pleaded not guilty. The Colorado Springs Police Department had previously said it’s undercover work looking into the business had lasted months.

In that investigation, detectives reportedly found King brought multiple women to an adult entertainment party where sexual acts were expected to be exchanged for money.

This case also led to a subsequent investigation into an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detective. Arrest papers for King named a Detective White as having received sexual acts from King while working undercover. Then Colorado Springs Police Cheif, Vince Niski, said Detective White’s tactics “crossed the line.” The District Attorney cleared White of any wrongdoing.

King’s trial is scheduled to last four days.

