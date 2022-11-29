Trial starts for Colorado woman accused of running prostitution scheme behind massage parlor front

Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers(CSPD)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Shirley King’s trial began Monday in an El Paso County courtroom in a case where she’s charged with prostitution and pimping.

All of Monday’s court time was used for Jury selection.

King’s defense lawyer told Reporter Melissa Henry, he expected opening arguments to happen late Monday afternoon. He later said around 4:45 Monday afternoon, jury selection ran longer than expected and that opening arguments are now likely to begin Tuesday.

King was arrested in fall 2022 after an undercover operation into her massage business located in Security-Widefield. She pleaded not guilty. The Colorado Springs Police Department had previously said it’s undercover work looking into the business had lasted months.

In that investigation, detectives reportedly found King brought multiple women to an adult entertainment party where sexual acts were expected to be exchanged for money.

This case also led to a subsequent investigation into an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detective. Arrest papers for King named a Detective White as having received sexual acts from King while working undercover. Then Colorado Springs Police Cheif, Vince Niski, said Detective White’s tactics “crossed the line.”  The District Attorney cleared White of any wrongdoing.

King’s trial is scheduled to last four days.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police responded to a possible homicide. The investigation left Nevada closed...
Homicide investigation underway after man is found stabbed just south of downtown Springs
A northern Colorado department chased the suspects, who allegedly drove a car reported stolen...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
The face of a hero: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James has been credited as one of...
‘I simply wanted to save the family I found’: Club Q hero releases 1st statement
Police responded to shots fired Saturday morning, 11/26/22, near Research Parkway and Rangewood...
Gunshots in Briargate area under investigation
At least one person was injured in a shooting south of Colorado Springs.
Authorities investigate apartment complex shooting south of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
Air Gymnastics
Falcons Women’s Gymnastics balances school and competition while looking ahead to serving in the Air Force
Club Q shooting victims
Colorado Springs police provide update on the number of Club Q victims, seek other potential victims
Fire near Rye 11/28/22.
Evacuations ordered for a grass fire near Rye on Monday, about 130 acres