Missing mother from Tennessee found dead inside car trunk in Detroit suburb

Eleni Kassa, 31, was a dedicated mother, family members said.
By Marissa Sulek, Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – The body of a woman who has been missing from Tennessee was found in the trunk of a car in Michigan.

Eleni Kassa, 31, was reported missing to the Murfreesboro Police Department on Nov. 18. Her family said she had last been seen by neighbors at an apartment complex in the area.

They said she left her keys, phone and personal car at her apartment, which they said was unlike her.

Kassa’s family described her as a dedicated mom who works full-time and moved to Tennessee to live the American dream.

Her family grew concerned when Kassa didn’t pick up her 6-year-old daughter from school, which they also said was unlike her.

Murfreesboro Police reported that Kassa was traveling in a black Dodge Charger with a Tennessee license plate.

Police said her family believed she was forced to leave town by a friend.

According to Michigan State Police, officers spotted a Dodge Charger matching the description in Dearborn, and a pursuit ensued.

Police said the driver, 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick, eventually crashed the Charger into a home and began firing shots toward officers as they approached, and officers returned fire.

Hardwick was pronounced dead at the scene from what would later be determined as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 34-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found the body of a woman inside the trunk. It was later confirmed to be Kassa’s body.

A 9mm Glock was also recovered from the vehicle.

