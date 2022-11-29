Masks required indoors at a National Park in Colorado over COVID-19 concerns

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Monday, masks were once again required inside buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado.

The National Park Service updated its guidance based on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool.

“Great Sand Dunes is located in Saguache and Alamosa counties, and the park is required to monitor transmission rates in both counties,” part of a message on the website for the Great Sand Dunes reads. “Masks are currently REQUIRED in buildings at Great Sand Dunes. This may change on a weekly basis, please call the visitor center or check this webpage for updates that will be posted to help you plan your visit.”

Click here to track updates on the status of the park.

