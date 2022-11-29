Masks required indoors at a National Park in Colorado over COVID-19 concerns

Great Sand Dunes National Park stock photo via NPS.
Great Sand Dunes National Park stock photo via NPS.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Monday, masks were once again required inside buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado.

The National Park Service updated its guidance based on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool.

“Great Sand Dunes is located in Saguache and Alamosa counties, and the park is required to monitor transmission rates in both counties,” part of a message on the website for the Great Sand Dunes reads. “Masks are currently REQUIRED in buildings at Great Sand Dunes. This may change on a weekly basis, please call the visitor center or check this webpage for updates that will be posted to help you plan your visit.”

Click here to track updates on the status of the park.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A northern Colorado department chased the suspects, who allegedly drove a car reported stolen...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
Police at the scene of Las Vegas and Janitell on Nov. 29, 2022.
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Fire near Rye 11/28/22.
Firefighters gain containment on a brush fire near Rye that prompted evacuations on Monday

Latest News

Memorial honoring the lives lost at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Fundraising effort to help employees of Club Q make ends meet
Experts say early interaction for military children mental health crisis is critical.
WATCH: Colorado governor attends opening of new clinic for military members and veterans
WATCH: Colorado governor attends opening of new clinic for military members and veterans
WATCH: Colorado governor attends opening of new clinic for military members and veterans
Snow and cold continue
Snow showers and wind