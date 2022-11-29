Man hospitalized after collision involving several cows, police say

Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several...
Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several cows.(ChrisVanLennepPhoto via Canva)
By Cade Taylor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTEBO, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma say a man was injured in a crash that involved several cows on Monday.

KSWO reports the man hit three cows that were in the middle of the road while he was driving that evening in Kiowa County.

Police said the man’s vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled after it struck the animals.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man involved in the crash but said he was taken to a hospital in stable condition with arm and internal injuries.

No immediate word was given if the cows survived the collision.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A northern Colorado department chased the suspects, who allegedly drove a car reported stolen...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
Police at the scene of Las Vegas and Janitell on Nov. 29, 2022.
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Fire near Rye 11/28/22.
Firefighters gain containment on a brush fire near Rye that prompted evacuations on Monday

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes convicted of seditious conspiracy in major Jan. 6 trial
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
Crash involving a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs 11/29/22.
Driver crashes through fire hydrant in Colorado Springs, hit-and-run crash under investigation
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states