Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of sex assault, kidnapping and burglary tied to a disturbing act that was carried out in Colorado in 2016.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is reporting 30-year-old Damaige Plascencia faces 88 to 112 years to life in prison for the violent crime. The DA’s Office shared details on the case with the public through a news release on Tuesday.

“On December 30, 2016, at about midnight, Evans police officers were called to an apartment on Denver Street where a woman said she had been raped in her home,” part of the news release reads. “The victim said she arrived home a few hours prior, and no one was in her home when she arrived. She then went upstairs and was showering when all of the lights in her apartment went out.”

The release adds the victim got out of the shower, Plascencia grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth and raped her for ten minutes. DNA was used to charge Plascencia for the crime.

Plascencia’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 22.

