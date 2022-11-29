Grass fire in Rye 85% contained, all evacuations lifted

This is happening now in the Rye area southwest of Pueblo. Heavy smoke and even flames could be seen from the wooded area off of Highway 165. The fire burned at least 127 acres including an outbuilding in the area. It was the only building that was impacted.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mandatory evacuations have been lifted near a grass fire in Southern Colorado.

This is happening now in the Rye area southwest of Pueblo. Heavy smoke and even flames could be seen from the wooded area off of Highway 165.

Multiple fire crews have been on scene for a couple of hours now battling these flames. Rye Fire Chief Steven Bennett tells 11 News they were aiming to get the fire knocked down before the sun went down. The fire is currently 85% contained. There is still a pre-evacuation order for people who live on Table Mountain Road until further notice.

The fire burned at least 127 acres including an outbuilding in the area. It was the only building that was impacted. Eight agencies from Rye, Bealuh, Pueblo and others are on scene of the future. Students in District 70 evacuated from local schools.

“We are still dealing with some tree activity and stuff on the side of the hill,” said Chief Bennett. “It was mainly a grass fire, but it did push to the hills.”

Fire crews are going to stay overnight to check for flareups. Crews will come back in the morning to reassess. There are no injuries to report at this time. Highway 165 will remain open to drivers.

