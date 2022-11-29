Fundraising effort to help employees of Club Q make ends meet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, some of the employees of the nightclub are struggling to make ends meet.

The United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire created a way for the public to provide donations to help hourly and contracted employees of the club. The donation effort is expect to help more than a dozen employees. On Wednesday, the organization will be accepting all donations in the form of cash, check, prepaid cards or gift cards. The funds will be accepted at the Satellite Hotel, 411 Lakewood Cir.

The public also has the option to donate online until further notice. Click here to donate, using the term “Club Q Staff Donation” in the “note” section to ensure funds are provided to employees of Club Q.

“These donations will be given directly to the staff of Club Q who are currently employed by Club Q both hourly and contracted,” part of a news release from the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire reads.

