Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday

Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned neighbors reached out to KKTV 11 News on Monday as first responders blocked off a roadway in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city.

It isn’t clear when the activity started along Mazatlan Circle near E. Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road, but a sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department explained the activity was tied to concerns over old munitions. Fort Carson, the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and Colorado Springs Police were at the scene for several hours. The CSPD sergeant explained the munitions were likely inactive.

The situation was tied to an eviction. The former resident was not at the residence at the time.

The activity was wrapping up at about 4 p.m.

This article likely won’t be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide an update on the law enforcement and military activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police responded to a possible homicide. The investigation left Nevada closed...
Homicide investigation underway after man is found stabbed just south of downtown Springs
A northern Colorado department chased the suspects, who allegedly drove a car reported stolen...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
The face of a hero: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James has been credited as one of...
‘I simply wanted to save the family I found’: Club Q hero releases 1st statement
Police responded to shots fired Saturday morning, 11/26/22, near Research Parkway and Rangewood...
Gunshots in Briargate area under investigation
At least one person was injured in a shooting south of Colorado Springs.
Authorities investigate apartment complex shooting south of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Trial starts for Colorado woman accused of running prostitution scheme behind massage parlor front
Air Gymnastics
Falcons Women’s Gymnastics balances school and competition while looking ahead to serving in the Air Force
Club Q shooting victims
Colorado Springs police provide update on the number of Club Q victims, seek other potential victims
Fire near Rye 11/28/22.
Evacuations ordered for a grass fire near Rye on Monday, about 130 acres