Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned neighbors reached out to KKTV 11 News on Monday as first responders blocked off a roadway in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city.

It isn’t clear when the activity started along Mazatlan Circle near E. Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road, but a sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department explained the activity was tied to concerns over old munitions. Fort Carson, the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and Colorado Springs Police were at the scene for several hours. The CSPD sergeant explained the munitions were likely inactive.

The situation was tied to an eviction. The former resident was not at the residence at the time.

The activity was wrapping up at about 4 p.m.

