Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs Saturday, Dec. 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the biggest events in the Pikes Peak Region is taking place this Saturday!

The 39th Annual Festival of Lights Parade is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. The parade brings in crowds of 40,000 to 50,000 people along Tejon Street in Downtown Colorado Springs, featuring about 100 floats.

The parade starts at St. Vrain Street and continues south to Vermijo Street. This year’s theme is “Be Original. Be Traditional. Be Festive.”

KKTV 11 News will be streaming the event on our website, the KKTV 11 News Facebook page and on TV. We’ll update this article with details on the TV coverage plan, but expect live coverage to start at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here for more info on events. The “Food Truck Villages” are opened on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The USOPM Museum will feature a beer garden, performances and canine companions. Click here for more on the USOPM Museum event.

The parking garages are located in these locations:

-Plaza of the Rockies building on Colorado Ave. between Nevada and Tejon

-Garage on Nevada and Colorado

-Bus Barn on Nevada and Kiowa

-Under the Antlers Hotel on Cascade – enter off W. Pikes Peak or Colorado Ave.

-Parking Garage on Cascade and Bijou with a special rate of $5 after 3 p.m.

