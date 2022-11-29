Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was killed when a dump truck and sedan collided in south Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at Las Vegas and Janitell just after 8 a.m. Police told 11 News one person was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters. It’s unclear which vehicle that person was in, and it’s also unknown which vehicle the deceased was traveling in.

No details on what led up to the crash have been released, but roads in the Colorado Springs area are snowy.

Las Vegas is closed in the area.

E Las Vegas Street is closed between Janitell Rd and the 2700 block due a fatal traffic crash. MCT responding for the investigation. Closure expected for several hours. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 29, 2022

