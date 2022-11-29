Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs

Police at the scene of Las Vegas and Janitell on Nov. 29, 2022.
Police at the scene of Las Vegas and Janitell on Nov. 29, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was killed when a dump truck and sedan collided in south Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at Las Vegas and Janitell just after 8 a.m. Police told 11 News one person was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters. It’s unclear which vehicle that person was in, and it’s also unknown which vehicle the deceased was traveling in.

No details on what led up to the crash have been released, but roads in the Colorado Springs area are snowy.

Las Vegas is closed in the area.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A northern Colorado department chased the suspects, who allegedly drove a car reported stolen...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
Fort Carson/CSPD/CSFD activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/28/22.
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Wanted man captured in Security; shelter-in-place order lifted
Fire near Rye 11/28/22.
Firefighters gain containment on a brush fire near Rye that prompted evacuations on Monday

Latest News

Top consumer issues of 2022
WATCH: Top consumer complaints of 2022
Blood donations on Giving Tuesday
Vitalant asks for blood donations this Giving Tuesday
The scene outside the detention center in downtown Denver.
Denver police officer, suspect shot at detention center
Colorado Springs police on accident alert status Tuesday