El Paso County sees possible record number of homicides

By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than a month before 2022 comes to a close, El Paso County has already surpassed a tragic record for homicides reported this year.

The El Paso County Coroner, Dr. Leon Kelly, confirms that 2022 has so far been the deadliest year in more than a decade. And this is only looking at homicides.

So far in 2022, Dr. Kelly said the coroner’s office has investigated 63 homicides. Of those, 48 have been caused by guns. That’s 76%.

The coroner’s office releases yearly reports summarizing their investigations each year. Dr. Kelly tells 11 News that in his 15 years of experience, he has never seen the number of homicides reach 63.

Looking at the past three years, the number of homicides has been increasing. In 2019, the county saw at least 35. That number rose to 55 in 2020, and then to 61 in 2021. Last year was the previous record-breaker for homicides. In 2021, gun-related homicides also saw a high number, at 52. That made up 85% of all homicides.

That percentage has gone down so far this year, Kelly said, due in large part to the rise of other methods of homicide going up. Specifically, he said, deaths from sharp objects--such as stabbings--have risen. A similar trend was reported in 2020, with firearms making up 62% of all homicides.

Despite this, Dr. Kelly said firearms remain the leading method of killing in homicide.

With gun violence being talked about more once again nationwide, Governor Jared Polis was recently asked about the topic on Face the Nation from CBS. He addressed the tragic shooting at Club Q that left five people dead. He said regulation is important, as is examining every cause for violence.

“Do we need better laws on-on ghost guns? Do we need to make sure that we have a better process around semi-automatic weapons open to all of those,” Governor Polis said. “We also need to pursue the mental health aspect of this and other shooting incidences, what and how did this fall through the cracks?”

With more than a month left and a few more possible homicides still being investigated by Colorado Springs police, the number of homicides this year will likely go up.

