Driver crashes through fire hydrant in Colorado Springs, hit-and-run crash under investigation

Crash involving a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs 11/29/22.
Crash involving a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs 11/29/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for crashing through a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Police tell 11 News the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. along Applewood Ridge. The neighborhood is northeast of Pulpit Rock. As of 1:30 p.m., police were still searching for the suspect. The street was closed for a period of time as part of the investigation and for repairs.

Police did not have specific information on a suspect vehicle they could share.

If anyone has information that could help investigators they are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

WATCH: Colorado governor attends opening of new clinic for military members and veterans
