Denver police officer, suspect shot at detention center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver police officer was shot outside a detention center.

The Denver Police Department said around 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to what they believed to be a stolen car in southwest Denver. The suspect reportedly fled from officers, but stopped roughly at Iowa and Lowell.

Police say the suspect walked away from the car, and officers were able to detain him. During the arrest, police say a handgun and a large quantity of suspected narcotics were found. The car was confirmed stolen.

As police were taking the suspect out of the car to the Downtown Detention Center on the 1400 block of N. Delaware around 11 p.m., police say the suspect was “somehow” able to access another weapon, fired at least one round, striking one of the officers in the neck. Police say they “believed the other gun was concealed somewhere on the person.”

At least one officer returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The officer is expected to be okay. We will update this article as we learn more.

ALERT: DPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 1400 block of N. Delaware St. at the Downtown Detention Center. One DPD officer shot and transported with non-life-threatening injury. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.